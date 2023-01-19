A MAN was remanded in custody after he pleaded guilty to firearms offences.
Michael Clifford, 56, from Newport admitted possession of a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of a shotgun without a certificate.
The offences took place in the city just before Christmas on December 19, Newport Crown Court heard.
Clifford, of Sandpiper Way, Duffryn, is due to be sentenced on February 22.
