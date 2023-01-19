A POPULAR Gwent restaurant and deli has announced it has found a new venue after announcing earlier this week it was moving.

In a post on Instagram today, Thursday, The Gate Llanfrechfa announced they have found a new venue and hope to open next weekend.

On Tuesday the restaurant announced they were moving on from their current venue due to their tenancy coming to a sudden end due to a dispute the manager 'wouldn't go into.’

Outside The Gate in Llanfrechfa (Image: Newsquest)

Outside The Gate in Llanfrechfa. Picture: Newsquest

In an Instagram video The Gate said: “I can’t say too much about our new place but hopefully it will be open next weekend.

“We need to get carpets and that sort of stuff but I will let you know the opening day and where it is.

“Yesterday was very emotional and very hard so thank you very much from all of us for your kind words."

Owners Gareth and Heather Lee in 2020 (Image: Newsquest)

Owners Gareth and Heather Lee in 2020. Picture: Newsquest

The venue continued gift cards for the restaurant would be valid at the new location, but refunds would be available at The Gate.

“Thank you for your understanding and for your time," the post continued.

“We haven’t gone into liquidation or bankrupt.

“We were closed down because of a dispute with the landlord, that is still on going and it’ll be a legal matter I’m sure.

“Thank you for supporting us, we hope you support us in our new venture, and it’ll be the same team.

“We are looking forward to serving you, thank you very much yet again.”

The Argus tried to contact The Gate to confirm that they had found a new venue.

The Instagram video was met with an onslaught of well-wishers.

Instagram user Maria Cropley said: “Amazing news, so pleased that you have a new place.

“Hope your move goes smoothly.”

On Instagram Janette Heathfield said: “Looking forward to dining in the new restaurant.

“Sorry to hear what has happened.”

Owners Gareth and Heather Lee transformed the popular Llanfrechfa restaurant into a food hall in 2020.