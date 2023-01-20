THIS is the shocking moment that a van hit a parked car – before fleeing the scene.

The incident – which has been reported to Gwent Police – happened at around 7.10am on Wednesday, January 11, on the Old Hereford Road in Abergavenny.

Footage of the crash shows a white van lose control and crash into the side of a parked red vehicle. Nobody was in the parked car at the time.

The car - which was badly damaged in the crash - belongs to Angela Melville, whose son Duncan has appealed for information to locate the culprit.

Mr Melville said:

“The driver did not stop and drove back up the Old Hereford Road in the direction of King Henry School. “From that point we do not know which way the vehicle went, whether it continued up The Old Hereford Road or whether it took a side street such as Ysguborwen, Rother Avenue/Underhill Crescent.”

Mr Melville is appealing to the public to identify the make and model of the van or to let him know if there’s a vehicle of this type which regularly uses this stretch of road.

Although a witness alerted Ms Melville following the morning crash they were reportedly unable to read the registration plate due to the darkness and poor weather conditions.

He has also asked if anybody with CCTV around the area could check their recordings for anything which could help identify the van driver.

Mr Melville has also appealed for people to inform him whether garages have recently done body work on a “white van with damage to the drivers side… possibly with red paint on it”.

Gwent Police has been contacted for comment.