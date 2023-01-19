THE Met Office has issued a warning for icy conditions covering some areas of Gwent heading into tomorrow.

After temperatures have plunged into the minuses in the last few days, residents in the western parts of Gwent – including areas of Torfaen, Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent and northern Monmouthshire – could see the hazardous conditions continue.

A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued which came into force at 5pm today, and runs through to 10am tomorrow (Friday).

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Potential for ice developing and some challenging travelling conditions on Thursday night and Friday morning.”

People in the affected areas have been warned to expect icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, which could lead to injuries from slips or falls.

The forecast for Wales reads: “A dry night with clear periods and turning very cold with a widespread frost and icy patches.

“A few freezing fog patches forming inland. Minimum temperature -6C.

“After a frosty and locally icy start, generally dry on Friday with plenty of sunshine, once any freezing fog patches have cleared.

“Feeling chilly but winds will be light. Maximum temperature 7C.”

Dale Hipkiss, national network manager at National Highways, said: “Freezing conditions bring so many hazards such as ice and snow and take every possible step to understand your journey in advance and allow lots of extra time when travelling to prepare for the unexpected.

“It is therefore always important to plan ahead for your journey, listen to the weather forecasts, and if weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care.”