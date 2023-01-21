A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

RHYS DAVIES, 20, of Islwyn Terrace, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 67 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Abernant Road, Markham on December 29, 2022.

He was fined £230 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £92 surcharge.

LEWIS HARDING, 20, of Springfield Road, Pontymister, Risca, was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 40 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the Dixton roundabout, Monmouth on December 27, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

COURTNEY BURTON, 25, of Brace Avenue, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £342 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on King Street, Brynmawr on June 29, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RYAN EVANS, 29, of Ysguborwen, Tredegar, was fined £80 after he admitted being in charge of a motor vehicle on December 27, 2022, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath, 45 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, was over the prescribed limit.

His licence was endorsed with 10 points and he was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

MACAULEY JENKINS, 26, of Heol Cae Bach, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Attlee Court, Lansbury Park, on May 31, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NATHAN DALTON, 30, of Dean Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Commercial Road on July 3, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NATHAN DAVID JEREMIAH, 26, of Glan Y Nant, Fochriw, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JORDAN LEWIS, 22, of Heol Y Waun, Gelligaer, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A469 at Tir-y-Berth on September 6, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GEMMA JONES, 38, of Welland Circle, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on September 25, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ALAN HOLLAND, 50, of George Street, Blackwood was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DARIAN-IONUT SALBAGEANU, 22, of Pentonville, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Caerleon Road, Ponthir, on July 8, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £510 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.