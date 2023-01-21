A FISHERMAN is on the hook for almost £1,500 after he gave a false name when he was caught fishing without a licence.

A Natural Resources Wales enforcement officer spotted Robert Simpson, of Aberbargoed, fishing in a boat at Llyn Clywedog Reservoir, near Llanidloes, in May 2022.

When Simpson returned to shore, the officer asked to see his rod licence.

Simpson said he had left his licence at home, and his name was Stephen Fisher.

The officer checked his details, and found there was no valid rod licence registered under the name or address Simpson gave.

After the officer told him that he could seize his equipment and arrest him, Mr Simpson then gave his correct details, and admitted to using a friend’s details for licence checks.

Having failed to attend court on three previous occasions, Simpson was arrested on Wednesday, January 11 and taken to Newport Magistrates’ Court.

At court, he pleaded guilty to fishing without a valid rod licence and providing false information to an Enforcement Officer.

He was fined £425 for providing false information, £100 for having no licence, and was ordered to pay costs of £877.50 and a £52.50 victim surcharge.

Jeremy Goddard, team leader for NRW’s Mid Wales Waste and Enforcement Team, said: “You must have a rod fishing licence for England and Wales if you’re fishing for salmon, trout, freshwater fish, smelt or eel with a rod and line.

“You could be fined up to up to £2,500 and your fishing equipment could be seized if you’re fishing and cannot show a valid rod fishing licence.

“Children under 13 do not need a licence and licences for children between 13 and 16 are free. However, you still need to get a junior licence.”

Anyone who sees or suspects illegal fishing activity can report it to the NRW 24 hour incident hotline on 03000 65 3000 or on the NRW website.