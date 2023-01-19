AN INVESTIGATION has been launched after reports of a man approaching an eight-year-old boy.

Gwent Police received reports of suspicious behaviour in Heol Cae Derwen, Bargoed, at around 3.40pm on Wednesday, January 18.

It is alleged that a man, who was said to be driving a van, approached an eight-year-old boy and asked the boy several questions, including whether he would like to go to the park.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We're appealing for witnesses following suspicious behaviour in Bargoed.

“We received a report of suspicious behaviour in Heol Cae Derwen, Bargoed, at around 3.40pm on Wednesday, January 18.

“It was reported that an unknown man approached an eight-year-old boy who made several attempts to ask questions including asking if the boy would like to go to the park.

“The man described as white, in his mid-30s, of slim build and with brown hair. He was wearing black, white, and grey puffer coat and army-style camouflage trousers. It was reported that he was driving a van.

“Officers are treating this as an isolated, suspicious incident.”

Anyone with any information should call 101 or message Gwent Police directly on social media, quoting log 2300018257.