THE UK’S top 100 restaurants for 2023 have been announced – with some in South Wales making the cut.

The UK’s leading independent restaurant guide, SquareMeal, has announced the best 100 restaurants that the UK has to offer.

SquareMeal’s UK Top 100 does not include restaurants in London - the aim is to showcase and celebrate the food scene throughout the rest of the UK.

Criteria for food venues to earn a spot on the list is a combination of reader votes and SquareMeal’s expert critics, with three South Wales restaurants making the cut.

The Whitebrook, Monmouth

The Whitebrook in the heart of the Wye Valley near Monmouth has numerous awards under its belt, including a Michelin star and four AA Rosettes.

What SquareMeal said about The Whitebrook:

No stranger to awards, The Whitebrook is backed by a slew of praise from across the country. The reason? Chris Harrod’s vibrant, fresh take on British food. Grab Three courses for under £50 at lunchtime.

You can find The Whitebrook’s website at thewhitebrook.co.uk

Home at Penarth, Penarth

Home at Penarth offers modern European food with a fine dining experience. The venue boasts a Michelin star and also featured in SquareMeal UK Top 100 in 2022.

What SquareMeal said about Home at Penarth:

James Sommerin is no stranger to success, but Home may be his greatest achievement yet. The whole Sommerin family works front and back of house, turning out an elegant, thought-provoking tasting menu.

You can find Home at Penarth’s website at homeatpenarth.co.uk

Potted Pig, Cardiff

Potted Pig, which is located in a former bank vault beneath High Street in Cardiff, is a gastropub offering British cuisine with French and New York influences. Along with food from independent and local suppliers the venue has an “extensive” spirit menu including bespoke gin.

What SquareMeal said about Potted Pig:

The ever-popular Potted Pig is a cosy gastropub found in the centre of Cardiff. The menu is home to familiar comfort food - with local Welsh ingredients where possible. You also won’t want to miss the pub’s popular gin lounge.

You can find Potted Pig’s website at thepottedpig.com

To see the UK's top 100 restaurants for 2023 visit bit.ly/3whpte0