A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

MATTHEW COOMBES, 28, of Brace Avenue, Abertillery, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 54 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Beaufort Hill, Ebbw Vale, on December 4, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

MELANIE PEACHEY-STONEMAN, 58, of Orchard Place, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £416 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on the M4 at the Prince of Wales Bridge on August 12, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

ANDREW IDRIS SHORT, 49, of Millers Wood, Penmaen, Oakdale, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £325 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Park View Avenue, Bargoed, on May 6, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEE MILES, 51, of Gurnos Estate, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £580 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on July 28, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MANDY HALL, 51, of Tone Road, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on October 2, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DAVID JAMES HENTHORN, 36, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Emlyn Street on August 6, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

OLIVER VINCENT O’HARA, 41, of Ridegway, Newport, was ordered to pay £627 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 29mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on August 10, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RHYS NATHANIEL STANLEY MORGAN, 33, of Bowen Close, Blaenavon, was banned from driving for six months for driving without due care and attention on Cwmavon Road, Abersychan, Pontypool, on July 17, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL MOROSAN, 28, of Commercial Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

EMMA PROCTOR, 39, of Derwen Way Abergavenny, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KAMRAN MURPHY, 28, of Adeline Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A449 at the Coldra on September 15, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHAEL JOHN BROWN, 38, of Primrose Close, Monmouth, was ordered to pay £104 in a fine and a surcharge after he admitted driving without a seat belt on Cinderhill Street on April 29, 2022.

DZHADS ALDZUNAIDI, 27, of Manor Park, Newport, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on Bolt Street on June 5, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.