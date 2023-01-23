A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

ALFY WATKINS, aged 18, of Elgam Avenue, Blaenavon, was handed a six-month sentence at a young offender institution that was suspended for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on December 30, 2022.

He was ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay his victim £200 compensation.

CALLUM MORRIS, 20, of Osborne Road, Pontypool, was fined £100 after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on New Year’s Eve.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 surcharge.

ALEX TENNYSON, 19, of Heol Y Mynydd, Bargoed, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Pengam Road, Aberbargoed, on September 8, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEIGH COUCH, 37, of Hillside Crescent, Rogerstone, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on High Cross Drive on May 13, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £395 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RITCHIE SOPER, 41, of Argosy Way, Newport, was ordered to pay £295 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted being drunk and disorderly on Upper Dock Street on New Year’s Day.

KIERON WATERS, 20, of Grwyney Terrace, Argoed, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Sycamore Terrace, Abercarn, on September 2, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DIXY WYNTER, 49, of Broadwood Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Cot Farm Circle on September 21, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

THOMAS JOHN PRICE, 32, of Plantation Drive, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt Thornhill Road on June 9, 2022.

SARDOR QUSHMURDOV, 19, of Commercial Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the Kingsway on September 19, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TOYAH KATE SMALL, 30, of Charlotte Green, Newport, was ordered to pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on July 24, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

TANYA MARIE SMART, 51, of Redland Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on July 10, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DARREN PRIOR STEPHENS, 43, of High Street, Blaina, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance at Tesco car park, Ebbw Vale, on June 17, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.