THIS detached cottage has been in the same family for nearly a century - and is now up for sale.

The three-bedroom property in Caerwent, which was originally the village bakery, is on the market for the first time since 1926, having been with the same family since 1928.

The cottage is being marketed by Archer & Co, Chepstow and is currently listed on RightMove with a guide price of £390,000.

Box Tree Cottage was built in 1760 and has been “considerably” extended since; it has double glazing and a gas central heating with a new boiler installed in 2018.

The property includes:

A large living room;

A kitchen and diner area;

Three double bedrooms;

A family bathroom.

The living room has a fitted carpet, ceiling beams, a feature stone pillar and a working feature stone fireplace with a stone hearth.

The kitchen and dining area has cushion flooring and is fitted with solid wood fronted farmhouse style wall and base units topped with roll edged work surfaces to one end of the room.

It has a Stoves' double oven and hob with extractor, a free standing Worcester boiler and plumbing for a washing machine.

All three bedrooms at the property have fitted carpets and radiators; two have built in wardrobes.

The family bathroom has a toilet, pedestal sink, and curved corner shower cubicle with an electric shower and a bath.

At the front of the property there is a tarmacked parking area with surrounding chain link fence. At the back of the property a gated side driveway leads to a large, tarmacked hardstanding with parking space for numerous vehicles.

There is a storage shed to one side and a double stable block with fencing fronting a large, flat enclosed lawn with pathway, surrounding fencing and an apple tree.

Box Tree Cottage is listed on Rightmove online at bit.ly/3GW5vtV