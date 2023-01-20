NEWPORT railway station has been named as the third ugliest building in the entire world according to a study of posts on social media.

For many architects and developers, to be boring is a greater sin than to be ugly.

However, when a building turns out ugly, it’s the passers-by who pay the price — locals and tourists alike.

So, Buildworld conducted a study to identify the most maligned buildings in the world, judged by the language that people are using about them on Twitter.

Buildworld curated a longlist of buildings from around the world, the UK and the U.S. which are often said to be ugly.

They identified all the design-themed tweets about these buildings on Twitter.

The team used a sentiment analysis tool called HuggingFace to analyse the percentage of tweets which were negative about each building’s design.

Newport's oft-maligned railway station was ranked at number three across the whole world - only being tipped by the Scottish Parliament Building in Edinburgh and the J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington DC, which is the headquarters of the FBI.

You can see the top-10 globally below:

This is how the study went for the UK's buildings:

Buildworld did not allow for duplicate tweets, and only considered up to five tweets from the same account.

Some tweets containing specific words were filtered out as well to ensure the majority of the data referred to the building itself.

A tweet was considered negative if its probability of being negative was higher than 50 per cent. The percentage of negative tweets was calculated by dividing the number of negative tweets by the number of total tweets.