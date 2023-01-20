A PETITION is being launched to oppose the potential closure of a village GP surgery.

Last week it was announced that Belmont Surgery, on Main Road in Gilwern, could soon close its doors for good, due to the retirement of four of the site’s doctors, meaning the village could also be left without a GP surgery.

If this happens, resident Fay Bromfield has warned that locals would be left with no option but to travel to Crickhowell or Abergavenny to access a doctor’s surgery.

Ms Bromfield said: “It is with great sadness and concern to learn Crickhowell Medical Group have decided to close the surgery in Gilwern.

“We have an elderly population in Gilwern and many residents don’t drive, so to access the healthcare needed they would have the options of either a taxi journey, where prices have increased due to fuel prices increasing and the cost of living crises, or a bus journey, which due a depleted service, a patient whom is potentially ill would have to catch a bus to Abergavenny, to then change buses to get a bus to Crickhowell.

“This is not practical, and this decision effects the most vulnerable and disadvantaged in our village.

“As a community, we felt we needed our voices to be heard, so we are putting together a petition.

"We hope the petition, which will be published shortly, will make a real difference and save our vital doctor’s surgery.”

Peter Fox, the Member of the Senedd for Monmouth, said: “The level of anxiety and concern being caused by this announcement is extremely worrying and it needs to be put to bed swiftly.”