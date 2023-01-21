THIS week we feature some of the great pictures captured during the recent freezing weather around Gwent.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,000 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
A starling and a snowman. Picture: Leanne Preece
A branch at Sirhowy Valley Woodlands, Ebbw Vale. Picture: Laura-Jane O'Sullivan
Pontypool Park when it was icy and there was a bit of snow and the water was frozen in fountain. Picture: Jodie Fisher
Festival Park, Victoria, Ebbw Vale. Picture: Suzanne Williams
Market Square in Brynmawr on a lovely snowy morning. Picture: Gee Pixie Beynon
Rocky the dog at Cwmbran mountain. Picture: Danny Peachy Moreton
Violet the magnificent flying dog and her assistant Griff flying over Sofrydd mountain. Picture: Emma Stinton
Llanhilleth. Picture: Linda Stemp
A heart within a frosty leaf at Rogiet countryside park. Picture: Francesca Bowen
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here