THIS week we feature some of the great pictures captured during the recent freezing weather around Gwent.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,000 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

A starling and a snowman. Picture: Leanne Preece

A branch at Sirhowy Valley Woodlands, Ebbw Vale. Picture: Laura-Jane O'Sullivan

Pontypool Park when it was icy and there was a bit of snow and the water was frozen in fountain. Picture: Jodie Fisher

Festival Park, Victoria, Ebbw Vale. Picture: Suzanne Williams

Market Square in Brynmawr on a lovely snowy morning. Picture: Gee Pixie Beynon

Rocky the dog at Cwmbran mountain. Picture: Danny Peachy Moreton

Violet the magnificent flying dog and her assistant Griff flying over Sofrydd mountain. Picture: Emma Stinton

Llanhilleth. Picture: Linda Stemp

A heart within a frosty leaf at Rogiet countryside park. Picture: Francesca Bowen