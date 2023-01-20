WORK has started to excavate and repair a sinkhole near Chepstow town centre.

Monmouthshire County Council (MCC) has confirmed work has begun and is being undertaken by Welsh Water.

The hole opened up in the road on Wednesday, January 11.

Work to fix it had initially been delayed, but got under way yesterday.

Welsh Street, near the centre of Chepstow, has been closed to traffic for the duration of the work.

However, eyewitnesses have reported that motorists have still attempted to get past, using a cut-through adjacent to Welsh Street itself.

This shortcut has now also been blocked off for the duration of the work on the sinkhole.

The hole itself is now "much larger" according to eyewitnesses, as Welsh Water crews dig down to repair it.

MCC has said they anticipate the work to be completed by next week.

A Welsh Water spokesperson said: "Our team has been working to complete the repair to the sewer in Welsh Street, Chepstow.

"The work has been slightly held up due to recent weather condition however good progress is being made and we expect the work to be completed next week.

“We appreciate work such as this can be inconvenient and we would like to apologise for this and thank customers for bearing with us."