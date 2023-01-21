AN NHS worker crashed into a wall when she was more than four times the drink-driving limit after downing a bottle of rum.

Mum Ellie Weeks, 28, was arrested in Caerphilly county after the collision in a residential street in Ynysddu, near Blackwood.

Newport Magistrates’ Court heard Weeks is an alcoholic who is now in a residential treatment programme for her addiction.

When she pleaded guilty to drink-driving last month, Kevin Withey, prosecuting, said: “It was at around 8.50pm on Saturday, December 10, when the defendant crashed her white Vauxhall Astra into a wall.

“Members of the public went outside to investigate and they were concerned she was intoxicated and someone rang 999.

“One resident found an empty bottle of rum and an empty bottle of coke outside the vehicle.”

Weeks failed the roadside breath test when officers arrived at the scene around half an hour later.

She was arrested and gave a reading of 150 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station after she was taken into custody.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

“She initially denied she was the driver when she was interviewed when she was sober,” Mr Withey added.

“The defendant then said that when she crashed she had immediately began drinking rum and coke.

“She claimed she had drank the whole bottle of rum and the whole bottle of coke in between the collision and the police arriving.”

The defendant had been heading to visit her father who lives in Gelligaer.

When hospital worker Weeks appeared for sentence at Newport Magistrates’ Court, her lawyer Michael Forward said: “She is a lady of good character.

“The defendant has a very responsible job dealing with unpredictable people.

“It’s an early guilty plea, the defendant is remorseful and she apologises through me.”

District Judge Sophie Toms told Weeks: “You were way off the scale.

“Your offending is aggravated by the fact that you had a collision with a wall – it’s lucky it wasn’t with a pedestrian or road user.

“But you have shown remarkable insight and remorse.”

Weeks, of Dartmouth Walk, Keynsham, Bristol, was handed an eight-week jail sentence but that was suspended for 12 months.

She was banned from driving for two years, fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Before Weeks left the dock, the judge said: “It’s down to you to continue on your road to recovery.

“You have been dealt with leniently because of your lack of previous convictions.”

Weeks replied: “I’m going to go to AA forever.”