A GWENT man has avoided a prison sentence after admitting handling a stolen car.

Jaymes Brown appeared at Newport Crown Court for sentencing on Friday.

The 27-year-old had been spotted in a Ford Fiesta "a day or two" after the car was stolen in September 2018, Tim Evans, prosecuting, told the court.

The car was "displaying cloned registration plates" at the time.

When questioned, Brown told police he had bought the car "for £4,500 from a female" who he did not identify, Mr Evans said.

The car had been "worth over £10,000" at the time, he added.

Brown, whose address was given to the court as Llwyn-yr-Eos, Nelson, Caerphilly county borough, admitted at a previous court appearance one charge of handling.

The defendant had previous convictions for drink-driving, drugs offences, and criminal damage, the court was told.

Judge Richard Williams jailed him for four months but suspended the sentence for six months.

"If you commit any further offence in the next six months, you run the risk of going to prison," the judge told him.

Brown was also sentenced to seven days in prison for a bail offence committed in December last year, but walked free from the court on Friday because of time already spent on remand.

The judge told him the bail offence carried "a strong inference this was a deliberate attempt to delay sentencing until the new year".

Brown, who was represented by Thomas Stanwick, was also ordered to pay a £122 surcharge.