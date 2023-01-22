BUSINESSES in Pill have pledged their support to combat littering in the area.

The new scheme won the support of 40 local businesses in the area during an action day on Friday, January 13.

The scheme is a voluntary agreement between businesses and the council, who will work together in partnership to keep the area free of litter and debris.

Businesses in Pill have promised to manage their waste responsibly and keep shopfronts free of litter.

The council has in turn said it will endeavour to keep the area tidy through regular street cleaning and patrols, along with a pledge to deal promptly with anti-social behaviour.

Cllr Yvonne Forsey, cabinet member for climate change and biodiversity said: “We know that littering and waste is a priority issue for our residents, and that is why tackling it is a priority for the council.

“By working together, we can all do our bit to tackle littering and improve the environment in our local areas.

“Schemes such as this are a good way of coordinating our efforts, and that’s why I was pleased to see so many businesses sign-up to it.

“It was also great to see so many of our partners out joining in with the action day, and that they had a good engagement with residents and businesses alike.”

Last Friday, local ward members for Pill were out to support the event and the project partners alongside Gwent Police’s neighbourhood policing team for Pill who were offering advice on crime prevention.

Chief superintendent Carl Williams of Gwent Police said: “By working with the council on the new anti-littering scheme, we can ensure that we are helping to make Pill a safer and tidier place for everyone.

“Our officers will be conducting high visibility patrols in the area to help deter anti-social behaviour and tackle crime in Pill.

“This includes littering, in order to help this scheme, run as smoothly as possible.”