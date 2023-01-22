NETFLIX shows filmed in Wales - such as Sex Education - have contributed £200 million to the Welsh economy over the last five years.

That is according to Netflix itself, following an appearance at the Welsh Affairs Select Committee earlier this week.

Productions filmed in Wales include Sex Education - much of which is filmed in and around Gwent, with the former Caerleon Campus featured prominently - Lady Chatterley’s Lover and Havoc.

Netflix’s investment in productions shot in Wales is "causing a ripple effect across the entire UK economy".

More than 40 per cent of Netflix’s investment in Wales goes beyond the UK’s TV and film industry, with thousands of vendors from the hospitality, logistics and rental sectors all benefiting.

Netflix has previously shared that for every £1 it spends on series and films in Wales:

58p is spent in the TV and film sectors;

30p is spent across other sectors of the economy such as property, food, construction;

7p is spent in the rental and leasing sectors;

5p is spent in the wider creative, arts and entertainment sectors.

Additionally, every £1 spent on series and films in Wales generates a further 80p of spending across the UK.

Speaking to the Welsh Affairs Select Committee, Benjamin King, director of public policy UK and Ireland said: “Our productions in Wales have generated £200 million for UK GDP, and for every £1 spent on these by Netflix, 40 per cent of that spend is outside the film and TV sector”.

TV and film produced in Wales is part of Netflix's $1 billion annual investment in UK-made content with more than 60 shows across every corner of the country each year.