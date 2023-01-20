YOU can get your hands on a golden piece of TV memorabilia as an original Mr Blobby suit has gone up for auction online.

The Mr Blobby suit, an original made for the BBC in the mid-1990s, is available on eBay, with the current top bid standing at more than £5,000.

However, for any keen collectors, there is still more than six days left on the auction.

You can view the item here.

The description of the suit reads: “Mr Blobby - an original BBC costume from the mid 1990's.

“This was made by the BBC's costume supplier for an overseas version of Noel's House Party.

“Unfortunately, before it could be delivered the overseas show was cancelled and neither the broadcaster or the BBC's production team wanted it - so it sat in my office until a move meant it came home with me some years ago.

“This costume is made of foam rubber covered with a rubber type material with a shoulder support.

“Consequently, as it is now over 25 years old, there is the inevitable ageing to the foam and the rubberised coating.

“This means it is less suitable to be worn as the unit is not very supple as it was in 1996.

“In addition, the two arms require re-attaching to the body, one of the plastic eye is cracked and the bow tie will need securing.

“Overall, it's not too bad for its age - but there is visible creasing and dust to the covering and some areas require a drop of glue to make good.

“This is an iconic Television character from one of the most popular TV shows of the 1990's.

“He's been with me all this time - but now a house move means I need to find him a new home.”

However, for anyone keen to purchase the piece of TV history, it comes with a warning.

The costume must only be used for personal use at home, with a disclaimer reading: “Mr Blobby is trademarked, and therefore subject to copyright. This costume/prop can only be for personal home display use.”