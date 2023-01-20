A FORMER Coronation Street favourite made her return to the cobbles for the first time in three years this week.

Brooke Vincent, best known for playing Sophie Webster on the ITV soap, officially left the show last year.

However, it has been three years since she was seen on screen, as she took time away following the birth of her first child, Mexx.

This week though, Brooke returned to cobbles for the first time since her exit.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted pictures of her and Mexx at a number of iconic spots across Weatherfield.

Captioning the photos, she said: “The Most Iconic Street 🏠 Today I took Mexx back to Corrie, Last time I was here I was about to give birth to him!!

“3 years have past, everything has changed, yet everything is still the same.. I saw old friends and people I literally spent over half my life working with!!!

“Forever a huge part of me 🫶🏼 until next time ✨❤️ we had the best time visiting ❤️”

Sally Dynevor, who played Brooke’s mum Sally on the show, commented: “Sooo good to see you Brooke. We need you back ❤️❤️❤️”.

Brooke is cousin to fellow Coronation Street star Ellie Leach who playes Faye Windass on the soap.

The 30-year-old actress has been in a relationship with footballer Kean Bryan since 2016.