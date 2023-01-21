ELIZA is a female Domestic Short Hair cat who is looking for a new home.

She is black and white and was born in 2020.

She is currently being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary near Ponthir.

A spokesman said: "Eliza came into us in October 2022. She was a pregnant stray.

"She gave birth to five kittens on October 28, 2022.

"Eliza is a very friendly, active cat. She loves to climb and has been a bit of a Houdini in our cattery! She can open door latches very easily and can climb to the highest of heights.

"Eliza would suit a home with plenty of space for cat trees/climbing equipment and no where near a main road or railway line.

"Due to Eliza being a stray, we cannot say for sure how she would be at first within a home environment.

"Eliza loves a cuddle and a fuss but does like to go off and do her own thing exploring, 90 per cent of the time."

There is no age range for children in a potential new home and Eliza could also potentially live with another cat or in a home with a dog which has lived with a cat in the past with no issues, or has been known to be 100 per cent trusting around one.

For more details go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/