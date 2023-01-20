WHATSAPP users across the UK are being warned to check their app immediately.

Unofficial versions of the app, designed to look like the official version, could be spying on your conversations and releasing your messages.

WhatsApp have released an official warning to all users to make sure they are not falling victim to a clone.

The company warned: “Unofficial WhatsApp apps are altered versions of our app, which means they’re developed by third-parties and violate our Terms of Service.

“We don't support these apps because they put your privacy, security, and safety at risk.

"If you use them, there’s no guarantee your messages or your data like your location or the files you share will be private and secure.

“These apps put your privacy, security, and safety at risk.

"If you’re using them, there’s no guarantee your messages or your data, like your location or the files you share, will be private and secure.

"Your account might also be temporarily or permanently banned."

The unofficial apps often promise extra features that are not available through WhatsApp.

You should check you are using the official version for iOS and Android.

The official version of WhatsApp has almost three million ratings for iOS and is number one in their social networking chart.

Google have issued warnings about WhatsApp clones, with pop up alerts saying: “This app is fake”.

WhatsApp said: “If you've received this Play Protect Warning from Google, you're likely using an unauthorized and unofficial version of WhatsApp.

"Due to security concerns, Google may disable and uninstall these applications."