TWO extra London dates have been added to Madonna's worldwide 'Celebration' tour due to what Live Nation described as "phenomenal demand".

The two original London dates were for Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15.

Now the 64-year-old will also perform at the O2 Arena on Tuesday, October 17 and Wednesday, October 18.

The global tour will see Madonna visit 35 cities, kicking off in North America on Saturday, July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, and Los Angeles.

She'll then make her way to Europe where she will perform 11 cities throughout the Autumn, including London, Barcelona, Paris, and Stockholm, among others.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” she said.

Where to get tickets for Madonna's extra London dates?





Tickets are available on the Ticketmaster website here, but availability is likely to go very quickly.

Madonna Celebration tour Europe dates

Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2

Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena

Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome