ED SHEERAN has released an emotional song and music video in memory of his friend and SBTV founder Jamal Edwards, one year after his death.

Edwards died on February 20, 2022, following “cardiac arrhythmia caused by having taken recreational drugs”, his mother, Brenda Edwards, confirmed after the opening of an inquest into his death.

He found fame after setting up the music platform SBTV in 2006, and was credited with helping to launch a string of UK music acts to stardom, including Sheeran, Dave and Jessie J.

On the new track, which can be found on the SBTV YouTube channel, Ed says: "Yo Jam, this is a letter to you, it's been a while but it's been hard for me to get in the booth.

"Since we last spoke I've become a father of two trying to live life with a smile but that's been harder to do.

"Because all I want to do is talk about you, but these tears won't let me talk about you. We should have known that we'd be lost without you."

Following Jamal’s death last year, Ed paid tribute to his “brother” on Instagram, saying: “I haven’t posted anything coz I can’t find the words, I can’t reply coz I don’t know what to say.

“Jamal is my brother. His light shone so bright. He only used it to illuminate others and never asked for anything in return.

“A star’s light shines for millions of years after they go, and his will continue to light up every dark moment, we are all witnessing his power. I would not be here without him, professionally and personally.

“There will never be anything close to what he is, but I’m so grateful to have existed within his orbit. My brother, come on.”