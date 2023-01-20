MAYA Jama has shared with fans the terrifying moment she discovered she was been stalked.

The host of Love Island rose to fame in 2012 through her social media accounts and her then relationship with grime artist Stormzy.

However, Jama revealed that it wasn't all glitz and glam after sharing that a crazed stalker told a friend he was near their shared home at the time.

The presenter spoke out on the importance of not sharing her life on social media, after noticing that she had shared too much.

Explaining the incident, the 28-year-old said the man posed as her brother and gained access to an award show before being escorted out by security.

She revealed that the man hugged her as she assumed they had met during another previous occasion.

The Love Island host said that at the time she would share glimpses into her life on Snapchat, walking down roads close to her home.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Jama said: "So if you knew that road, you would be able to clock.

"He had DM'ed my friend who I lived with at the time, saying, 'I am near your house."

After the ordeal, Jama said that she had become "more careful" and told fans it can "happen to anyone".

Adding: "You might not be online and you can have a stalker, everyone should be careful with what you are posting."

Now over ten years on from the ordeal, Jama has become one of the biggest names on TV and is now the host of Love Island.