A married couple are opening a new yoga studio in Newport Arcade next month.

Yoga & Nourish will become the latest business to join a hub of independent shop in the city centre arcade.

The new relaxing business will open on January 28 and will provide a range of different classes, such as: Beginner Yoga, Parent & Baby Yoga, Menopause Yoga and Broga – Yoga for men.

Yoga & nourish will be located next door to Arcadia Coffee House, on the Cambrian Road side of the arcade.

Natalie Meek-Jones will run the studio alongside with her wife Marian, and believes the arcade is the perfect location to start their new business.

Marian Meek-Jones (Image: Marian Meek-Jones)

Natalie (Left) will open the new yoga studio with her wife Marian (right) this weekend. Picture: Marian Meek-Jones

She said: “I moved to Newport when I was 14, I used to ride my bike through the arcade, and it was horrible to see this side of town not having anything going on.

“Since the market has been developed, I feel like it is going to get busy here. We heard of the space in the arcade being available, its restoration made it the perfect location.

“The space and the building is so pretty, and as soon as we walked in, we thought visually it was the perfect place for creating the right atmosphere.

“It’s a central location, and hopefully it will encourage people on the way to the train station, to and from work, to try some classes before or after work.”

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

The new yoga studio will open next door to Arcadia Coffee House this weekend.

The couple plan to use the downstairs space for a relaxation area to serve specialist coffees and healthy snacks.

Upstairs the studio will include toilets, a changing room and a meditation area as well as space to run regular weekly classes.

She added: “Mental health is becoming a big thing these days, with people constantly working and getting mentally stressed and then having to go on the sick because of that.

“We want to give people the tools to help manage stress levels and anxiety, to manage juggling work and a family.

“We want to create a place where people feel supported and feel like they can nourish their body, look after it and their mental health.

“We are very excited to open and hopefully the open day on February 4 goes to plan as we want to bring the city centre to life again.”