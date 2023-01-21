THE Greedy Pig Theatre Company is bringing the show Peacock to the Riverfront Theatre in Newport next month.

The show is about Seamus who when he came out as bi-sexual, thought he’d finally worked everything out.

But when he starts experimenting with makeup and falling in love, he finds himself propelled into a messy journey of discovery about what it means to be a man who sometimes wants to be both masculine and pretty.

With a heart-warming core, and a soundtrack of pop anthems, Peacock is an uplifting, hilarious and authentic look at the taboo surrounding men wearing makeup.

The show is for those aged 14+ and contains mentions of suicide, discussions of homophobia and some strong language.

The Newport show is on February 10, starting at 8pm. Tickets are £14. For more details or to book contact 01633 656757.