A WOMAN kneed a kind police officer in the groin after he offered her a lift home because she was so drunk and just been thrown out of a pub.

Lucy Indge, 25, assaulted PC Nathan Ford after she’d lashed out at another woman on a boozy night out in Abergavenny just before Christmas.

The hairdresser attacked the officer after he she had kicked a window through on his patrol car on Saturday, December 10 last year.

Indge had been ejected from a bar in Abergavenny town centre for “picking fights with people”.

Gregory Lloyd, prosecuting, told Newport Magistrates’ Court: “PC Ford had been flagged down by a publican in the area.

“The defendant was being restrained by door staff.

“The officer asked her where she lived and offered to take her home.

“She said that she wasn’t going to go home and she appeared to kick a woman, although there is no complaint from that woman.”

Indge was arrested and placed in PC Ford’s vehicle where she started kicking out causing the back passenger window to “pop out”.

“When the defendant was taken out of the police car, she struck the officer in the groin with her knee causing him pain,” Mr Lloyd added.

Indge, of Monmouth Road, Abergavenny, had pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage at a hearing last month.

She has no previous convictions.

Jemma Guy, representing her, said: “Unfortunately, the defendant suffers from mental health difficulties and was on a waiting list to receive treatment for that.

“She has previously abused alcohol and has sought help with the Gwent Drug & Alcohol Service to overcome that.

“The defendant does have issues which need to be resolved.”

The court was told Indge, who used to run her own company, had just started a new job at a hairdresser.

She was sentenced to a 12-month community order and must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Indge was fined £300, ordered to pay PC Ford £100 compensation, £85 prosecution costs and a £114 surcharge.