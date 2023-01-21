THIRTEEN more people in Gwent died with Covid-19 in the first week of 2023, the latest figures show.

According to the statistics from the UK coronavirus dashboard, three more deaths were recorded in each of Torfaen, Monmouthshire, and Caerphilly county borough, in the week up to Friday, January 6.

Two more people also died in both Newport and Blaenau Gwent.

This takes the number of deaths with Covid-19 in Gwent to 2,180. Caerphilly has seen the highest number of deaths, with 665, followed by Newport at 525, Torfaen at 390, and Monmouthshire at 301. Blaenau Gwent has seen the lowest number, at 299.

In total 11,194 people in Wales have died with Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending January 6 – mentioned Covid-19 as one of the causes.

Deaths in Wales are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.