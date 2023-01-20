BLAENAU Gwent council will need to open its piggy bank in order to plug a predicted £1.1 million gap in this year’s budget.

But it is hoped that, as we get closer to March 31 and the end of the financial year, the price of fuel will continue to drop – which will help alleviate some transport costs and bring the spending gap down.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Cabinet on Wednesday, January 16, councillors were given the position of this year’s budget (2022/2023) as it stood at the end of September.

Between June to September the forecast overspend on Blaenau Gwent’s £169.1 million budget has increased by £530,000.

Council leader and finance portfolio holder, Cllr Steve Thomas explained that £791,000 would need to be moved from “specific reserves” to cover departmental costs which would leave the “adverse variance” at £430,000.

This remaining £430,000 would be found from a general reserve fund to produce a balanced budget.

Cllr Thomas said: “The forecast included on a number of assumptions, the main one being the 20 per cent uplift for home to school (transport) contracts which will continue until March, and the impact of inflation on prices.”

To combat higher fuel prices a 20 per cent uplift for home to school contracts had been agreed to the end of March, which had created a forecast £500,000 overspend position.

Cllr Thomas said: “However during October and November a fairly consistent reduction in fuel prices was seen.

“If this continues there’s a potential it will be removed and reduce this cost pressure.”

Cllr Thomas added that council tax collection to the end of September was down by £324,000

Cllr Thomas said that it was due to “increasing bad debts.”

Cllr Thomas explained that the £324,000 been offset by money from the council tax reduction scheme.

Resources chief officer Rhian Hayden said: “We are preparing the quarter three forecast which will show an improving position – there are pressures some of which are likely to continue into 2023/2024.”

The report says which departments were predicted to be overspent and will need to receive money to balance their books.

These include:

£460,000 for catering due to increased cost of provisions for school meals;

£287,535 for social services due to cost of living increases which has seen Early Years Childcare go beyond a grant funding allocation;

£234,960 for areas such as health and safety, civil contingencies, payroll. decarbonisation and digital;

£110,329 to cover the costs of the local elections in May 2022.

Cabinet noted the report.