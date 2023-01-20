CAMPAIGNERS have spoken of their disappointment at a decision by the Welsh Government not to put the brakes on plans to convert part of a historic castle into flats.

In September last year Caerphilly County Borough Council gave the go-ahead to a planning application to convert stables and a coach house at Ruperra Castle into seven apartments and stables.

The Welsh Government was asked to review the decision following concerns around the -potential impact on protected species in the area, including rare greater horseshoe bats with a maternity colony in Ruperra’s Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

However, the Welsh Government's climate change minister Julie James has now decided not to 'call-in' the decision, meaning work on the plans can begin.

Ruperra Castle Preservation Trustees say this decision is in spite of a recent commitment by the minister to strengthening protection for all Welsh SSSIs.

"We believe the proposals will impact irreparably on the setting of the scheduled monument and Grade II-listed castle, and its Grade II-registered garden and parkland, and damage, rather than enhance the precious biodiversity of the area," a spokesperson for the trustees said.

"We are saddened that it is so difficult to protect heritage assets in Wales like Ruperra Castle, the Coal Exchange and many others despite the good intentions set out in Wales’ ground-breaking Wellbeing of Future Generations Act and in the Senedd’s founding principle of sustainability.

"Welsh people deserve these fine words to be followed by government action, including better protection of our historic environment."

Built in Caerphilly in 1626, Ruperra Castle is significant in Welsh history, and one of only a handful of pageant castles - built for show, not defence - left in the UK.

"It would be a tragedy if, without necessary repair work, it deteriorates further and is lost forever," the trustees said

"We are petitioning to press the Welsh government to require preparation of a conservation management plan for all scheduled monuments at risk, including Ruperra Castle."

To view the petition, head to petitions.senedd.wales/petitions/245345