A FATHER-OF-TWO broke down in tears in the dock as he was convicted of two child sex crimes.

Matthew Line will have to register as a sex offender for the next 10 years after he admitted attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity, and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

The 41-year-old began communicating online with a 13-year-old girl last September - but the 'child' was actually an undercover police officer. Line only learned this when police raided his home in the Monmouth area.

At sentencing in Newport Crown Court on Friday, the judge decided against sending him immediately to prison – partly to protect Line’s family.

The defendant was married at the time of his arrest and has two young children, the court heard.

Judge Lucy Crowther said: “You’ve lost your job and your family has lost the income on which they relied.

“It’s clear they are struggling now.”

She added: “I’ve very much considered your immediate family [when passing sentence]. They do not need to be punished for your behaviour.”

Marian Lewis, prosecuting, said Line had chats “of a sexual nature” and sent a photo of his genitals to the undercover officer, who had “made it clear to the defendant” that they were 13 years old.

He then asked the ‘child’ questions “in relation to that photo”, she added.

Julia Cox, defending, said Line had been diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder, which means he was “struggling when he’s in high-pressure, high-stress circumstances”.

Line adopted “maladaptive coping strategies” and at the time of his offending acted “completely out of his normal character”.

“It has deeply distressed him that he got to that stage,” she said of Line, adding that the “very hard working” defendant “deeply regrets” his crimes.

“He won’t be returning to his family home,” Ms Cox said.

Judge Crowther noted Line’s lack of previous convictions, his mental health diagnosis, and his “genuine” remorse.

She told the defendant he had a “willingness to recognise your wrongdoing” and the “small risk you may pose can be monitored” by a special Horizon programme for sex offenders.

Line was jailed for 16 months, suspended for two years. He must complete a Horizon programme including 40 days of rehabilitation activities, as well as 200 hours of unpaid work.

He will be on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years and is also subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for the same period.

“I’m sure we won’t see you again, Mr Line, because we really don’t want to,” the judge told him.