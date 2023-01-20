NEW safety measures have been brought in at a Monmouthshire gliding club after two men were seriously injured in a crash during a training exercise.

The 84-year-old pilot and 60-year-old instructor suffered “serious neck and back injuries” in the crash at Usk Airfield on June 13, 2021.

An Air Accidents Investigation Branch investigation was launched following the crash, resulting in the club making changes to its safety measures.

The AAIB report stated that during the club’s morning briefing the weather was described as “not favourable”, however the first four flights of the day went by without incident.

The flight was taking part in a training exercise which simulated a failed winch launch.

“A more comprehensive brief in a suitable location would have allowed for a more thorough assessment by the instructor of the pilot’s knowledge of the exercise they were about to undertake,” said the report.

The pilot told the investigation that he didn’t believe he had enough space to land the aircraft on the runway, so turned right in order to swing around and land on an area of the airfield to the left of the runway.

However, the instructor was “surprised by the turn”, as he was expecting the pilot to land on the runway “due to the aircraft’s low height”.

A view from above of Usk Airfield and where the crash took place. (Image: AAIB)

The report states that witnesses on the ground “considered there was sufficient distance” on the runway for the glider to land.

As the aircraft turned back left, it collided with trees on the edge of the airfield and crashed.

“Whilst there are differing recollections of who was flying the glider when it turned back towards the airfield, it is clear that the glider had by then descended too low to make it to the airfield safely,” the report said.

Both the pilot and instructor were “seriously injured” and the left wing of the glider was almost completely broken from the fuselage.

An inspection of the glider found there had been no defects which would have affected the ability to control the aircraft.

As a result of the crash, the following safety measures have been taken at the club: