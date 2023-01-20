A 70-YEAR-OLD man has been taken to hospital following a crash in Monmouthshire today.

The crash involved one car colliding with a fence in Millbrook Court, Caldicot at around 11am on Friday, January 20.

Penny Farthing Lane into Caldicot and from Newport Road, Magor was closed.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision in Millbrook Court, Caldicot at around 11am on Friday, January 20.

“Officers attended along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue service.

“The collision involved one car which collided with a fence.

“The driver, a 70-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment as a precaution. “

The road has now re-opened on Penny Farthing Lane, Caldicot and Newport Road, Magor.