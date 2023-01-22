A MOTHER was caught drug driving after she had smoked a cannabis joint to help her relieve the pain she suffers as a result of a disorder.

Stephanie Davies, 42, from Pontypool was pulled over on the A467 in Newbridge in a Seat Leon on the evening of September 19 last year.

David Thomas, prosecuting, told Newport Magistrates’ Court: “It was a routine stop but the police officer could smell cannabis in the vehicle.”

Davies failed a roadside drugs swipe and was arrested.

At the police station she gave a blood sample of 14 microgrammes of cannabis per litre of blood.

The legal limit is two microgrammes of cannabis per litre of blood.

The defendant, of St Francis Close, Church Road, Talywain, pleaded guilty to drug driving.

She has no previous convictions.

Alan Jones, representing Davies, said his client had been on her way to help with a family problem that night.

“She has learned her lesson big time,” he told the court.

Her lawyer said Davies used cannabis to help her cope with a condition called cyclical vomiting syndrome and to aid her with anxiety problems.

Mr Jones added that the defendant has already sold her car in anticipation of the mandatory driving ban that would follow.

Davies was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £120.

She was also ordered to pay £85 towards prosecution costs as well as a £48 victim surcharge.