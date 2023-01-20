ANOTHER weather warning has been issued by the Met Office covering parts of Gwent tomorrow, Saturday.

After the warning for ice overnight on Thursday into Friday morning, a further yellow weather warning for fog has now been issued.

The eastern parts of Monmouthshire – including Chepstow, Tintern and Monmouth – are included in the warning, as well as much of mid-Wales, south west England, the midlands, and the areas around Chester and York.

The warning is in place between 2am and 11am on Saturday, January 21.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for fog. (Image: Met Office)

“Freezing fog is expected to lead to some travel delays on Friday night and Saturday morning,” said a Met Office spokesperson.

The Met Office warned this could lead to slower journey times on buses and trains, with a possibility of flights being cancelled.

“After a cold and frosty start, tomorrow will be another dry day with sunny periods, albeit possibly cloudier than today,” read the forecast.

“Freezing fog may however linger into the afternoon locally.

“Chilly. Maximum temperature six degrees.”

Monmouth is forecast to have lows of minus three in the early morning, with temperatures rising above freezing from midday. Around mid-afternoon will see highs of three degrees, before the mercury plunges back into the minuses from 5pm.

Elsewhere in Gwent, Newport is forecast to see highs of four degrees and lows of minus one, while Pontypool is expected to see temperatures ranging from minus two to three degrees, and in Ebbw Vale and the forecast is for highs of two degrees and lows of minus two.