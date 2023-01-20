A VEHICLE fire on the M4 in Newport caused delays on the motorway today.

The vehicle fire, which has now been extinguished was on the M4 eastbound between junction 29 at Castleton and junction 28 at Tredegar Park.

Vehicle fire in Newport (Image: Traffic Wales)

The incident caused long delays and affected traffic off the A48(M) onto the M4.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue said: “At approximately 11.31am on Friday, January 20, 2023, we received reports of a vehicle fire eastbound on the M4 between J29 Castleton and J28 Tredegar Park.

“Crews from Roath and Malpas Stations attended and extinguished the fire.

The fire has been extinguished (Image: Traffic Wales)

“A stop message was received at approximately 12.04pm.”

The vehicle was taken to the hard shoulder.

Lane one and the slip road have re-opened after they were closed following the incident.

It is not known if anyone was hurt.