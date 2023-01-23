A DRUG dealer selling from her car was caught with cocaine and nearly £1,400 in cash.

Melanie Clifford, 37, was arrested for trafficking the class A drug in Newport, the city’s magistrates’ court was told.

The defendant, of John Jobbins Way, Penygarn, Pontypool, pleaded guilty to the possession of 11.4 grammes of cocaine with intent to supply.

Clifford’s offence took place on March 20, 2021.

David Thomas, prosecuting, said: “The defendant was dealing cocaine from her car.

“Police searched the vehicle and found the drugs as well as £1,391.72 in cash.

“Her mobile phone was seized and downloaded.

“It showed evidence of drug dealing.”

Clifford is due to be sentenced at Newport Crown Court on February 3 and she was granted unconditional bail.