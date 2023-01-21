NEWPORT is being "systematically left behind and let down" after being overlooked by the UK government's latest round of 'flagship' levelling-up funding.

That is the view of the city's elected officials, responding to news that the city was to receive no levelling-up funds.

A total of 11 projects in Wales will receive grants from round two of the levelling-up fund, the UK government announced earlier this week.

Projects include Cardiff Crossrail, engineering campus in Blaenau Gwent, restoration of Grand Pavilion in Porthcawl, and new cycle routes through Conwy Valley.

Investment in "historically overlooked areas will create jobs and grow the economy", the announcement claimed.

However, Newport was not on the list - something which was not a shock for one of the city's MPs.

Ruth Jones, MP for Newport West, said: "I was disappointed, but not surprised to hear that Newport was among 11 local authorities in Wales not to receive money in the latest release of levelling up funds.

"From Wafer Fab to our steel sector, we are being systematically left behind and let down by the UK Government."

The 11 projects in Wales selected for levelling-up funding have been allocated more than £208 million.

The projects will, the UK Government claim, create jobs, drive economic growth, help restore people’s pride in the places where they live and spread opportunity more equally.

This will "drive forward the prime minister’s priority to grow the economy by levelling-up and provide the foundations for building a better future in communities across the UK".

By working together, the UK Government has said, the UK is "better able to collectively tackle the individual challenges faced by every region and nation across the country".

However, John Griffiths, MS for Newport East, said: "It is very disappointing that the UK government is not supporting the Technology Institute.

"It would have been a big step forward for local high level skills.

"The UK Government has assured the people of Wales that there would be no loss of funding following Brexit.

"But the so called levelling-up funding is only providing a fraction of the money that flowed to Wales in European Union funds.

"Decisions are now made by the UK government rather than our Welsh Government.

"UK Government must make good on its pledge that Wales would not lose a penny and decisions on using the funding must be made here in Wales."