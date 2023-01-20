CAERPHILLY'S Indoor Market is closing today, Friday, after 100 years.

Today was the final day for stall holders to move their things out of the market before it closed for the final time.

In October the Argus spoke to traders who felt that the council had blocked improvements, encouraged businesses to go elsewhere and forced people out.

Caerphilly Council has called it an “end of an era.”

On Facebook Caerphilly Indoor Market said: “Sad times watching everyone vacate their stalls. Last day tomorrow for everyone to remove their property and then the doors shut for good.”

Last year it was revealed that the indoor market building, which is privately owned by West Way Properties, will be purchased by the council and redeveloped into a mixed-use space including flats and offices.

Daniel Ball who has worked at the market for five years at Ed’s Attic Records said: “I was naïve to assume the fight back could be anything but futile.

“The lack of public engagement and the non-transparency of Caerphilly County Borough has been awful.

Daniel Ball at his desk in the market (Image: Max Parker)

Daniel Ball at his desk in the market. Picture: Max Parker

“Residents will never win.”

In October Caerphilly County Borough Council unveiled proposals for a new market to be built on Park Lane, just off Cardiff Road, which aims to “put Caerphilly on the map”.

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, deputy leader of council, said: “The closure of Caerphilly indoor market signals the end of an era for the building, which was in private ownership and in a state of disrepair.

“We are about to see the start of an exciting new chapter with ambitious proposals to redevelop the site - as well as developing nearby a new, fit for purpose market facility, funded through CCBC and Welsh Government.

The market's ceiling (Image: Daniel Ball)

The market's ceiling. Picture: Daniel Ball

“The new market will house significantly more traders in the heart of the town centre.

“Discussions are ongoing with various stakeholders to secure acquisition agreements before any demolition works are progressed and options are being considered for the final design of the new planned development at Pentrebane Street.

“No Compulsory Purchase Orders have been progressed to date, but this will remain an option as the scheme progresses over the coming months.

“The council has offered all market traders the option of grant funding to assist traders with a package of support and funding to help them find alternative accommodation in the town centre.

“It is encouraging to see that previous tenants of the indoor market, including a butcher and mobile phone repair shop, are now operating successfully in new sites within the town.”