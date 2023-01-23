A BARMAID was caught drug driving for the second time in three months.

Kaci Mills from Tredegar tested positive for a cannabis derivative on September 28 last year after being pulled over by police on the A469 in Pontlottyn.

The 21-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to drug driving.

She had a previous conviction for the same offence which was committed on July 5, 2022, prosecutor David Thomas told Newport Magistrates’ Court.

Alan Jones, representing Mills, said his client had “hit rock bottom” following the death of her father in July 2021.

She began to smoke cannabis after being persuaded by friends to try the drug to help her cope with her loss, magistrates heard.

“The defendant relied on good friends to sort things out rather than relying on professionals,” Mr Jones said.

“She is sorry for what she has done.

“This young lady thought she knew better, but she doesn’t.”

The court was told that Mills had been working in a pub.

Presiding justice Ian Lankshear said to the defendant: “You’ve got yourself in a sticky situation.”

Mills, of Attlee Way, Cefn Golau, was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £120.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.