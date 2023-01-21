A FLORIST which hopes to make people happier and sells locally sourced goods is opening today, Saturday.

Run by Becca Moore, who previously worked at Cardiff City FC's training ground for 11 years providing nutrition for the players, Gardenia Flowers opened its doors for the first time at 9am on January 21.

Located at 25 Crane Street, the florist is named after the flower Gardenia, which represents purity and gentleness.

Gardenia Flowers will open on January 21 (Image: Becca Moore)

Ms Moore who studied floristry in college said: “Within the shop you will find locally sourced goods, we have some stunning wood candle holders made by a young boy within the area and they are just fantastic.

“We also have crystals and well-being items from an amazing crystal company within the area.

“Customers can expect to see modern floristy within the shop.

“I want people to walk away from the shop and take away a lovely and wonderful experience that they will remember, having customer rapport is hugely important to me.”

One of Becca's beautiful bouquet's (Image: Becca Moore)

Gardenia Flowers is open Wednesday to Saturday.

The florist offers discounts to customers who bring their flower boxes back.

Ms Moore said: “We also pride ourselves on looking after the environment and try our best to be as eco-friendly as possible.

“I personally own an allotment so I’m planning for the upcoming spring to get lots of homegrown foliage, plants and flowers planted and picked for the shop.

Outside Gardenia Flowers (Image: Becca Moore)

“Mental health and well-being is so important to me and I want everyone to know that the shop door is always open for a cuppa and a chat.

“I love how flowers bring colour to everyone’s world, they make people happier instantly.

“They are food and medicine for the snow and each individual flower is beautiful in its own way.”