THE weekend provides time for many people to hop in the car and get out and about - whether that's a trip to the shops, seeing family or a walk in the countryside.
If you've got something planned for the weekend - or if you're just running low - we've taken a look at the cheapest places to get a litre of unleaded across each area of Gwent.
These prices are via petrolprices.com and are as listed on Friday, January 20.
Newport
- Morrisons Rogerstone – 145.7p;
- Tesco Risca Extra – 145.9p;
- Asda Pillgwenlly – 147.7p;
- Asda Duffryn – 147.7p;
- Tesco (Cardiff Road) and Tesco (Spytty) – 147.9p.
Torfaen
- Sainsburys Cwmbran – 141.9p;
- Morrisons Cwmbran – 141.9p;
- Tesco Pontypool – 141.9p;
- Texaco Cwmbran (Avondale Service Station) – 141.9p;
- Esso Pontypool (Pontymoile) – 142.9p.
Monmouthshire
- BP Abergavenny (Brecon Road Service Station) – 138.9p;
- Esso Abergavenny (Hereford Road) – 139.9p;
- Shell Abergavenny (Waitrose Abergavenny) – 144.9p;
- Texaco Chepstow (Pwllmeyric Service Station) – 148.9p;
- Tesco Chepstow – 148.9p.
Blaenau Gwent
- Murco Brynmawr (Hilltop Garage) – 140.7p;
- Tesco Abertillery – 141.9p;
- Gulf Blaina (Central Garage) – 141.9p;
- Gulf Ebbw Vale (Festival Service Station) – 141.9p;
- Tesco Ebbw Vale – 141.9p.
Caerphilly
- Texaco Commercial Street Service Station (Pontymister) – 144.8p;
- Texaco (Risca Garage) – 144.9p;
- Asda Caerphilly – 147.7p;
- Morrisons Caerphilly – 147.7p;
- Esso Trethomas (Chequered Flag Filling Station) – 147.9p.
