THE weekend provides time for many people to hop in the car and get out and about - whether that's a trip to the shops, seeing family or a walk in the countryside. 

If you've got something planned for the weekend - or if you're just running low - we've taken a look at the cheapest places to get a litre of unleaded across each area of Gwent. 

These prices are via petrolprices.com and are as listed on Friday, January 20.

Newport

  • Morrisons Rogerstone – 145.7p;
  • Tesco Risca Extra – 145.9p;
  • Asda Pillgwenlly – 147.7p;
  • Asda Duffryn – 147.7p;
  • Tesco (Cardiff Road) and Tesco (Spytty) – 147.9p.

Torfaen

  • Sainsburys Cwmbran – 141.9p;
  • Morrisons Cwmbran – 141.9p;
  • Tesco Pontypool – 141.9p;
  • Texaco Cwmbran (Avondale Service Station) – 141.9p;
  • Esso Pontypool (Pontymoile) – 142.9p.

Monmouthshire

  • BP Abergavenny (Brecon Road Service Station) – 138.9p;
  • Esso Abergavenny (Hereford Road) – 139.9p;
  • Shell Abergavenny (Waitrose Abergavenny) – 144.9p;
  • Texaco Chepstow (Pwllmeyric Service Station) – 148.9p;
  • Tesco Chepstow – 148.9p.

Blaenau Gwent

  • Murco Brynmawr (Hilltop Garage) – 140.7p;
  • Tesco Abertillery – 141.9p;
  • Gulf Blaina (Central Garage) – 141.9p;
  • Gulf Ebbw Vale (Festival Service Station) – 141.9p;
  • Tesco Ebbw Vale – 141.9p.

Caerphilly

  • Texaco Commercial Street Service Station (Pontymister) – 144.8p;
  • Texaco (Risca Garage) – 144.9p;
  • Asda Caerphilly – 147.7p;
  • Morrisons Caerphilly – 147.7p;
  • Esso Trethomas (Chequered Flag Filling Station) – 147.9p.