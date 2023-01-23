HERE are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Seren Lowri Magness was born a week late on November 20, 2022, at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 9oz. She is the first child of Sophie Walters and Chris Magness, of Pontywaun. As she was born on the day the Fifa World Cup kicked off in Qatar which featured Wales for the first time since 1958, the staff gave little Seren a Wales hat shown in the picture.

Lucas Carter Powell was born on December 22, 2022, at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 1oz. His parents are Amy Powell and Jake Tinklin, of Newbridge, and his big brother is Oscar, three.

Gabriel George and Jesse Cruz Freeman were born one minute apart on December 29, 2022, at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 9oz and 6lb 1oz respectively. Their parents are Simon and Kelly Freeman, of Caerleon, and their big sister is Ariella Rose, three.

Archer Llewellyn Davies was born two weeks early on January 1, 2023, at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 5oz. He is the first child of Ayesha Fitzgerald and Rhys Davies, of Pontypool.

Ryleigh Louise Jones was born on January 8, 2023, at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 15oz. She is the first baby of Holly Tapper and Conor Jones, of Ebbw Vale.