POLICE are appealing for information after reports a car was broken into in the St Julians area of Newport.

Officers were called to an address in Elysia Street at 5am on Friday, January 20, after a residents reported seeing a man sat in her car as she got ready for work.

The man had left the scene before police arrived.

The suspect was described as short, slim, and wearing a black hooded jacket with a reflective strip on it.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a man breaking into a car at an address in Elysia Street, Newport on Friday, January 20.

"No damage was reported to the vehicle.

"Anyone with information about the incident can report it by calling 101, or by direct messaging Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300020074.

Alternatively, people may call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or 999 in an emergency."