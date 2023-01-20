AN APPEAL has been launched after an Abergavenny man was reported missing.

Kyle Morgan, 38, was last contacted at around 7.30am on Friday, January 20, and was believed to be near Highfield Road in Abergavenny.

Mr Morgan is described as around 5ft 9in, of medium build, and has mousey brown hair. He was believed to be wearing a black coat and could have been wearing a hat.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for information to find Kyle Morgan who has been reported as missing.

“Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 quoting log 2300020232.

“You can also contact us via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

“Kyle is also urged to get in contact to confirm he is safe and well.”