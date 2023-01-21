PETER Jones and a contestant clashed on Thursday's episode of the BBC's hugely popular Dragons' Den series after tensions arose around the Dragon's line of questioning.

This formed part of episode three of series 17 of the show, providing the drama and tension we all expect from the show.

Rupert Cattell, who was pitching a new mobile rowing machine (RoadRower), got into a standoff with Peter Jones after he was asked: "Why? Why do you think people would buy this product?"

The contestant responded to this by saying: "Ok, so it gets you outside and stops you sitting on a rowing machine getting bored out of your brain" before Peter Jones said: "What's the next why?"

A more annoyed Rupert said: "They still want to do exercise, they want to look good physically... So That's one of the main drivers... " until he was interrupted by the Dragon with: "No, I get that but I'm going on the 'why,' I don't get the point here."

The mobile row machine inventor was confused by Peter Jones' questions, asking: "I don't get the point of this question, because I feel like I've answered it."

Peter Jones refuted this and went on to say that a buyer could just as easily go for a run but was shot down by the businessman, who said this product offers all the benefits of running, rowing and cycling.

When asked by other Dragons about why he wanted their investment, he said that he wanted their knowledge and skills, adding that they could maybe help him answer the 'why?' of his product.

This was shot down by Dragons like Deborah Meaden, who said the 'why?' should be the first thought when starting a business.

The contestant was unsuccessful in gaining any investment after Sara Davies felt the point of the product was lacking and that the price tag of £3000 was too much.

BBC Dragons' Den airs every Thursday from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.