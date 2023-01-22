EARLIER this week we reported that historian Dan Snow has urged Newport to make the most of a "unique" tourism opportunity, coinciding with the return of a medieval ship's final timbers to the city.

So we thought it would be the perfect time to take a look in our archives for pictures of when the ship was discovered.

Archaeologists have spent years drying and restoring the wooden skeleton of the 15th-century ship, which was uncovered in the muddy banks of the Usk in 2002 close to where the Riverfront is now.

The return of the ship to Newport offers the city a chance to bring in "generations" of tourists and money, capitalising on the historical importance of the ship which is believed to have carried out trade between Britain and the Iberian peninsula.

The Friends of Newport Ship

The campaign to preserve the ship

Crowds when the ship was discovered in 2022

Curator Toby Jones and a model of the ship, pictured in 2012

Kelsey Dronfield, pictured at an open day in 2012

The panels of the Newport Ship

Jean Gray (left) of the Friends of Newport Ship

An artist's reconstruction of Newport when the Newport Ship was sailing, by Anne Leave  and Bob Trett's 

Jean Gray (right) of the Friends of Newport Ship

A French coin from 1447 found in the Newport Ship

The excavation of the Newport Ship

Crowds when the Newport Ship was discovered in 2002

The timbers from the Newport Ship

The excavation of the Newport Ship