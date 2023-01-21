THE OWNER of a Newport takeaway, which recently opened, believes their food is "great" - we put this to the test.

Vegas Kebab, based on Chepstow Road in Newport, was opened by Erdogan Cecen a few months ago and earned itself a five food hygiene rating.

“I named it Vegas Kebab because I wanted it to be different, authentic Turkish kebab with an American twist,” said Mr Cecen.

“Since I bought it [the property] we’ve had great reviews and comments from the customers.

“We believe that our food is great but not many people know about us yet.”

The menu includes a variety of Turkish kebabs, burgers – including American gourmet ones, chicken, pizzas, fries, and share boxes.

Leisure and lifestyle reporter, Leah Powell, decided to try it for herself.

What we ordered:

Ordering with a friend - two opinions are always better than one - we opted to share:

Large mixed doner kebab - £9.50

​

This seemed the happy medium between regular (£7.50) and XXL (£11.50), with the choice of sauce and salad.

Vegas special burger with chips - £8.50

​

This burger included a chicken fillet burger, beef burger, peppers, mozzarella, and caramelised onion. There was the option to have it on its own (£7) or with chips and a drink (£9.50).

Online orders over £10 meant I had 15 per cent off the order; in total I spent £19.57 which included a £3 delivery fee. The food arrived to my door in just over an hour.

What we thought of the food:

The kebab looked (and tasted) very clean and wasn't greasy (as kebabs can sometimes be). The meat was delicious, complimented by fresh salad.

The portion size was perfect (although smaller and bigger options are on the menu) and neither of us had any complaints about the kebab which was very filling.

The burger was absolutely stunning, although a challenge to eat gracefully.

Although messy it was lovely and well cooked, with a fresh tasting bun and the melted mozzarella and caramelised onion adding extra flavour.

My only qualm was the peppers didn't seem the freshest, but overall a brilliant burger - I even had to take a breather to finish it.

The price seemed fair and the food was good quality, but I did encounter some technical issues when I first tried to order. As the website wasn't accepting orders at the time I tried calling a few times but the phoneline was busy.

When I tried the following day - via the website which was back to accepting orders - it went off without a hitch. I look forward to trying more of Vegas Kebab's food.